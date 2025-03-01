Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, successfully organized a Job Fair at Air Force Station, Pune, bringing together Ex-Servicemen (ESM) seeking re-employment and potential employers on a common platform.

According to an official release, the event, organised on Friday, received an overwhelming response, with over 2,500 Ex-Servicemen from the Army, Navy, and Air Force registering for employment opportunities.

Also Read | Etah Accident: 2 Killed, 2 Injured in Head-On Collision Between 2 Motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh.

More than 50 reputed companies participated in the Job Fair, offering over 1,000 job vacancies across various sectors.

The shortlisted candidates will undergo interviews and screening processes, leading to placements in roles ranging from Senior Supervisors and Mid/Senior-level Managers to Strategic Planners and Project Directors. This initiative provided an excellent opportunity for veterans to showcase their technical expertise, leadership skills, and administrative acumen honed during their years of dedicated military service. Corporates, in turn, benefitted by gaining access to a pool of highly skilled, disciplined, and experienced professionals.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 Maha Kumbh Returnees Killed As Truck Smashes Head-On Into Their Car on Kanpur-Sagar Highway.

Additionally, various companies presented entrepreneurship models, offering veterans an alternative career pathway to start their own ventures.

The Job Fair was inaugurated by Dr Niten Chandra, IAS, Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), and Maj Gen SBK Singh, SM, Director General (Resettlement), DGR. The event was also graced by the presence of Air Vice Marshal R Ravishankar, AOC, Advanced Headquarters, SWAC.

Esteemed veterans from the region turned up in large numbers, including Air Vice Marshal NS Vaidya, VSM (Retd). The Corporate Guest of Honour, Prashant Girbane, President, MCCIA, also attended the event.

Senior officials including ADG, DRZ (South), and AOC 2 Wg were present, reinforcing the importance of this initiative in supporting Ex-Servicemen.

The Job Fair is a key initiative under DGR's resettlement programs, aimed at providing second career opportunities to Ex-Servicemen, ensuring a smooth transition from military to civilian life. The success of this event reaffirms the commitment of the Ministry of Defence and corporate partners in harnessing the immense potential of India's veteran community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)