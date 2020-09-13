Chandigarh [India], September 13 (ANI): The Punjab Government is organizing 6th State Level Mega Rozgar Mela from September 24 to 30 under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission, state Employment Generation Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Sunday.

He also informed that over 55,000 applications have already been received on the official web portal www.pgrkam.com, but due to heavy load on the portal, some technical snag have taken place and the portal is working quite slow for the past two days.

However, he said, that this issue would be solved very soon.

The minister requested the interested job seekers who have not applied online on the portal to contact their District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise office (DBEE) to participate in the upcoming event.

He also clarified that the candidates who are otherwise registered on the portal but have not specifically applied for vacancies available in this Mega Rozgar Mela May communicate their choice of vacancies to the district bureau office.

"More than 1,100 employers are participating offering about 90,000 positions. I appeal to the youth to make maximum use of this opportunity," he said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary, Employment Generation Rahul Tewari said that various district administrations are also trying to reach out to the unemployed youth to make them aware how to participate in the Rozgar Mela.

The vacancies during Job Fairs are available for below 10th, 10th, 12th, Graduates, Post Graduates, ITI, and Diploma pass job seekers both for freshers as well as for the ones having experience. (ANI)

