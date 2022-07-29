Jodhpur, Jul 28 (PTI) Two workers of a stones processing unit here were Thursday crushed to death and as many workers were injured when heavy slabs fell on them while they were trying to take them out from a pile for cutting, officials said.

The incident happened at the stone unit near Surpura dam this afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Sikandar Khan and Dhallaram Meghwal, while the injured are Balveer Singh and Prem Singh.

SHO (Mandor) Manish Dev said these workers were working at a stone processing unit, named Sushil Stones, near Surpura dam when the incident happened.

"When they were removing the heavy slabs from a pile for cutting, the pile suddenly tilted and fell on the workers. The workers tried to escape from falling slabs but Sikandar and Dhallaram got crushed under the heavy slabs, while Balveer and Prem escaped with injured," Dev said.

Their co-workers rushed to the spot and tried to take them out by removing the slabs but they could not succeed and called cranes had to be called.

"The two injured were rushed to a hospital while the bodies of the deceased could be removed only after removal of the slabs using cranes," Dev said.

No case has yet been registered as the relatives of the deceased have demanded compensation from the uni-owner and have refused to accept the bodies.

