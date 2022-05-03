Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 3 (ANI): After Monday's clashes in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, stones were again hurled by the two communities at Jalori Gate, compelling the police to resort to lathi-charge in the area following the Eid prayers.

In the visuals, people can be heard raising slogans while also indulging in stone-pelting. The police tried to disperse the crowd.

The situation is reported to be under control at present in the area, according to the police.

"The situation is under control, and the flag march will be held. Action will be taken according to the law. Police personnel received minor injuries. We're looking into it (on flag hoisting incident)," Navjyoti Gogoi, Police Commissioner, Jodhpur told media persons.

On Monday, a dispute started over replacing one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another. People from the other community objected to this move, which resulted in clashes.

Several people were also injured in stone-pelting between the two communities on Monday night following the flag replacement incident. During this, the crowd also uprooted loudspeakers installed in the area for the Eid prayers.

Jodhpur district administration has also temporarily suspended internet services in the district on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after clashes on Monday night.

According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur beginning from 1 am today. (ANI)

