Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 1 (ANI): Two drug peddlers were arrested in Jodhpur after they attempted to run their SUV over police officers, the police informed on Thursday.

The Jodhpur (rural) SP Anil Kayal informed that the police had received some inputs about drug peddlers near the Chodha village borders.

When the police unit stopped the SUV for checks, the drug peddlers tried to run over the police personnel.

The police had to open fire in order to protect themselves, the SP said, adding that both the peddlers in the vehicle were arrested.

The arrested peddlers were identified as Madan Lal and Devi Lal, the police said, adding that a manhunt is underway to nab the third peddler, identified as Hanumanram Vishnoi.

The police also seized one illegal pistol, 10 cartridges and 5 lakh in cash, which the police believe the peddlers had earned from their drug trade.

Cases against the peddlers were registered under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police informed. (ANI)

