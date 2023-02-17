New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A 37-year-old web designer was arrested for allegedly stealing the cabin handbag of a fellow passenger while deboarding a Mumbai-Delhi flight at the IGI airport here, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Hari Garg, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, they said.

He is a graduate and has done a web designing course in Jodhpur. He also runs a restaurant business there, police said.

The arrest was made based on a complaint by a Dehradun-resident who lodged an e-FIR alleging that his bag went missing from the Mumbai-Delhi flight.

He suspected that a passenger who was travelling from Mumbai to Jodhpur in a connecting flight via Delhi might have taken his hand baggage from the cabin.

During investigation, the suspicious person was zeroed in as he was seen carrying the hand baggage in the CCTV footage. He was identified as Hari Garg and was asked to join the investigation of the case, but he refused and fled away from his residence. Later, police apprehended him from Jodhpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

He was interrogated and arrested in the case, police said.

He said he took the handbag intentionally and dumped the complainant's passport, and six credit and debit cards somewhere in Jodhpur on February 7, the DCP said.

He wanted to keep the remaining articles for personal use, police said, adding an I-Phone 14 pro, a laptop, USD 350 and 200 Canadian dollars were recovered from his possession.

