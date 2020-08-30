Jodhpur (R'than), Aug 30 (PTI) Three boys were detained by police after a complaint was lodged by a minor alleging that she was raped, officials said on Sunday.

The girl, along with her mother, went to Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police station on Saturday night and filed a complaint naming six people, including 4 minors, alleging that she was raped, they said.

The role of other 3 people in the crime, a minor and two adults, is yet to verified, police said.

According to ACP Neeraj Sharma, the girl's medical examination was done and her statement recorded.

Three minors have been detained and the others would be apprehended based on the verification of the allegations by the girl, police said.

Sharma also said while getting her complaint registered, the girl seemed terrified and refused to go to her home.

She was accommodated in a shelter home through the child welfare committee, the officer said.

According to the complaint registered in the case, the incident took place when the girl went to her neighbour's house on Saturday night to look for her brother, police said.

A case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway, police said.

