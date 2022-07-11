Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 11 (ANI): Panic gripped the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) training centre premises in Jodhpur on Sunday after a constable locked himself in his house with his family and started firing in the air.

"A CRPF constable has locked himself in his house inside the CRPF training centre premises in Jodhpur along with his family and started firing in the air when anyone approached him," said Amrita Duhan, DCP Jodhpur East.

On receiving information, the police and top officials of CRPF reached the spot. However, the jawan kept firing as someone went to talk to him.

"We tried to establish communication with him but he has been refusing to do so. We are taking all precautions as he is with his wife and daughter. It is suspected that he is upset with something," added Amrita Duhan.

The constable has been identified as Naresh.

The Police is trying to gathering information behind Naresh's anger, added the DCP Jodhpur East. (ANI)

