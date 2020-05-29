India News | Jogi Strived to Bring Positive Change in Lives of the Poor: PM

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi on Friday, saying he strived to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor, especially the tribal communities.

Jogi, 74, died at a private hospital in Raipur after battling for life for the last 20 days.

"Shri Ajit Jogi Ji was passionate about public service. This passion made him work hard as a bureaucrat and as a political leader," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Jogi strived to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor, especially tribal communities, Modi said.

"Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. RIP (rest in peace)," the prime minister said.

