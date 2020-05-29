India News | Jogi's Death is Big Loss for Indian Politics: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal, May 29 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday described the death of Chhattisgarh's first chief minister Ajit Jogi as an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Jogi, 74, died at a private hospital in Raipur earlier in the day.

"It is an irreparable loss for the Indian politics. He will be always remembered for the work he had done for Dalits, Backward Classes and the deprived sections of society," Singh said in his condolence message.

Singh had played an important role in Jogi's elevation as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh after it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leader Kamal Nath and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava also condoled Jogi's death.

