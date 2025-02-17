New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI):The Joint Committee meeting on Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will be held at the Parliament House Annexe and will be holding interactions with legal experts.

Just before the commencement of Parliament budget session, the JPC has also sought extension and hold wide consultations regarding the matter. The Committee held their second meeting on January 31.

Chairman PP Chaudhary stated on January 31 that they had a "positive discussion" and members were asked to give suggestions about stakeholders who can present their views to the committee.

"Had a very positive discussion, the members input we received regarding which all stakeholders need to be called, there was an indicative list, we gave it and the whole list was discussed...All members have decided that we need to go to every state...we will write to the Speaker for time extension...migrant workers are also important stakeholders, they need to be heard too...all stakeholders will be heard," he told reporters.

Sources said the committee has a proposed list for consultations which includes people across various sections of society.

The sources said this includes national and regional political parties, members from judiciary, former election commissioners, economists, trade bodies and industry associations, former civil servants, representatives of educational institutions, think tanks, labour unions, farmer associations, weather experts, celebrities and people from entertainment industry, people from media industry, citizen forums, representatives of PSUs, banking sector, stock exchange and vendor associations.

The bill has been opposed by several opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK.

The government says that synchronising electoral timelines will help meet logistical challenges, reduce costs, and minimise disruptions caused by frequent elections.

The recommendations of the High-Level Committee Report on Simultaneous were accepted by the Union Cabinet on September 18, 2024. (ANI)

