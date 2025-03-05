Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai during the event (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Joint Regional Official Language Conference and Award Distribution Ceremony for the East and Northeast regions, organized by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, was held in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai attended the event. Distinguished guests were also present, including Members of Parliament Dilip Saikia and Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

The conference focused on promoting Hindi, its growing use in government work, and the integration of technology to enhance its accessibility.

In his address, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai emphasized the importance of Hindi as both an official language and a unifying force in India's diverse linguistic landscape. He highlighted the significance of the Rajbhasha Sammelan as a platform for encouraging the use of Hindi across government departments, offices, and banks.

He stressed that government schemes and initiatives must be effectively communicated to all citizens, ensuring equal access and benefits.

He further underscored the importance of fostering a strong connection between the government and the public through the use of familiar languages, reinforcing Hindi's role in this endeavor.

The Minister reiterated that language is not just a means of communication but a reflection of a nation's cultural identity. He elaborated on various initiatives undertaken by the government to promote Hindi and other Indian languages, including the launch of the 'Kanthasth' translation tool in 2018, the emphasis on mother tongues in the New Education Policy of 2020, and legislative measures to include Hindi, Kashmiri, and Dogri in the official languages of Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, he highlighted the introduction of the All India Rajbhasha Sammelan in 2022 and the expansion of the Rajbhasha Gaurav Purashkar Yojana.' He emphasized the need to integrate Hindi and Indian languages with technology, ensuring wider accessibility and efficiency.

In his speech, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Hindi as a symbol of national unity. He noted that despite India's linguistic diversity, Hindi serves as a vital link connecting different regions.

He praised the Ministry of Home Affairs for its efforts in advancing translation software and integrating Hindi into modern technological platforms, urging for even greater inclusion of Hindi in governance and administrative functions.

During the event, a special edition of the departmental magazine Rajbhasha Bharti was unveiled, along with the launch of the alpha version of Kanthastha (3.0), a multilingual translation software developed for the Bhartiya Bhasha Anubhag. The conference also featured an award ceremony recognizing excellence in the use of the official language.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented awards to various government offices, banks, and undertakings for their outstanding contributions to promoting Hindi. Town Official Language Implementation Committees (TOLICs) were also honored with the TOLIC Rajbhasha Samman.

A total of 48 awards were distributed, selected based on the Quarterly Progress Reports submitted through the Information Management System.

This regional conference covered both the East and Northeast regions.

The East region comprises West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, while the Northeast region includes Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier in the year, the first regional conference was held on January 4, 2025, in Mysore, Karnataka, followed by the second conference on February 17, 2025, in Jaipur. The primary objective of these conferences is to ensure the effective implementation of the Official Language Policy across Central Government Offices, Banks, PSUs, Autonomous Bodies, and Town Official Language Implementation Committees in these regions. (ANI)

