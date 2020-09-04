New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced the formation of a joint working group with Railway officials and representatives of courier companies to ensure sustainable business development for all.

The Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry held a meeting with top courier and logistics service providers in the country on Thursday to enable a robust partnership with railways freight and parcel services.

Also Read | TS EAMCET 2020 Admit Cards Released: Engineering Stream Students Can Download Hall Tickets From eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The meeting was called to discuss and explore the possibilities of expanding the business of private parcel services through Railways.

In order to quickly work out the best guidelines and ease of doing business, a Joint working group is going to be formed.

Also Read | Maharashtra Sees Yet Another COVID-19 High as Case Count Crosses 18,000 Today, Mumbai Tally Reaches 1.5 Lakh.

"A win-win solution needed to be there to ensure a sustainable business development for all," Goyal said at the meeting.

The Railways have run 5,292 parcel trains from March 22, 2020, till September 2, out of which 5,139 have been timetabled trains. A total of 3,18,453 tonnes of consignments have been loaded in these trains and the earnings have been Rs 116.19 crores. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)