Joshimath (Uttarakhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): Chief Secretary Sukhvir Singh Sandhu, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar and Secretary to Chief Minister RK Meenakshi Sundaram on Sunday conducted an on-site inspection of landslide areas of Joshimath town.

SS Sandhu and Director General of Police Ashok Kumar also participated in the meeting of the PMO through video conferencing.

The Chief Secretary said that the cause of the landslide is being ascertained by the team of expert scientists of the country and whatever treatment is necessary will be done here.

"The safety of the citizens is of utmost importance in the immediate situation and the local administration is continuously working for it," Sandhu.

He appealed to the local citizens not to take any risk under any circumstances. In such a situation, the loss can be more at any time.

"Shift people as soon as possible where arrangements have been made by the district administration," he added.

During this, the Chief Secretary took stock of the affected areas of Jaypee Company located in Manohar Bagh, Singhdhar, Marwadi. District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana apprised the Chief Secretary about the disaster situation.

Earlier in the day, in a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents of Joshimath in the wake of the land subsidence incident.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the PM Modi inquired about the progress of immediate and long-term action plans to mitigate and resolve the concerns of residents.

"PM Modi spoke to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the telephone and inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents and the progress of the immediate and long-term action plan to solve the problem," the Uttarakhand CMO said in a statement.

The CMO added that the Prime Minister was personally monitoring the situation in Joshimath and the ongoing work to ensure the safety of civilians in the area.

PM Modi also assured all possible assistance to save Joshimath in his telephonic conversation with CM Dhami.

In the wake of civilians fearing for their safety and camping outdoors at Joshimath in Chamoli district in the wake of the land subsidence, the PMO had earlier said it would hold a high-level meeting on Sunday afternoon.

"Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra will hold a high-level review with the Cabinet Secretary and senior officials of Government and members of National Disaster Management Authority at PMO today afternoon," an official release said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the formation of a coordination committee at the government level, led by the Additional Chief Secretary, and at the local level under the chairmanship of the commissioner of Garhwal, to mobilise urgent relief and rescue of the civilians affected by the Joshimath landslide and subsidence.

Following the appearance of cracks in houses, a total of 66 families, so far, are reported to have migrated from Joshimath.

The affected people, their families, and children are currently living in night shelters, officials said.

Locals said that the people affected by the landslide have been assured by the government that they will get pre-fabricated houses. However, they said they are clueless how soon the houses will be allotted to them. (ANI)

