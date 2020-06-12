Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
India News | Journalism Student Accuses Delhi Police SI of Threatening Her: Officials

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 07:44 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) A 20-year-old journalism student has lodged a complaint with Delhi Police, accusing one of its sub-inspectors of threatening her through a WhatsApp message, officials said on Friday.

The woman filed a complaint at TIlak Nagar police station on May 30, saying she had earlier posted some message on her Twitter handle, police said.

Later, she started receiving threatening Whatsapp messages from someone who allegedly felt offended by her tweets, a senior police officer said.

"On the woman's complaint, a case under relevant sections has been registered at Tilak Nagar police station and the investigation has been initiated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

According to the complainant, she had received a call from an unknown number on May 29.

In her complaint, the victim said she received a missed call from an unknown number.

The person later started sending her threatening messages on WhatsApp and wanted to take revenge because of her tweets.

