Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Aakash Bihari, who is an accused in the Journalist Vikram Joshi murder case.

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Aakash Bihari. Nine persons, including prime accused Ravi, have been arrested so far.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 1,072 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 38,636: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

Journalist Vikram Joshi, 35, was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on July 20. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later.

The family of the journalist had alleged inaction by police. The incident occurred days after Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece.

Also Read | Birds of a Feather Actress Linda Robson Reveals She Was Once Mugged Over a Designer Bag Filled With Dog Poop.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey had said earlier that Rs 10 lakh economic assistance has been announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Joshi's family. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)