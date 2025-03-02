Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): As part of the party's organisational efforts, Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday addressed "prasishkan varg" of party MLAs in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said in a post on X that the training for people-oriented activities is vital for party workers and public representatives

"Our public representatives in Jammu and Kashmir, under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are committed to taking the benefits of the NDA government's policies to the common people and raising issues of public interest boldly," Nadda said. .

He emphasised that training programmes were an important component of BJP's organisational activities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to elect a new national president in March.

The election for the president is set to take place after the party's state units hold their respective elections. This process was initially supposed to be completed in January, but due to the Delhi Assembly elections and pending elections in several state units, the selection of a new president has been delayed.

According to the BJP's constitution, the election of party chief requires that at least 50 percent of the state units have already elected their respective presidents. The election process at the state level is being expedited.

Along with the state presidents, members of the electoral college for the national president are also selected.

Out of 36 states, elections have been completed in only 12, meaning elections for state presidents need to be conducted in at least six more states.

As per BJP sources, elections for state presidents in major states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana are expected to be completed within the next week or ten days. In Bihar, the current president is likely to continue. After that, the election for BJP chief will take place. (ANI)

