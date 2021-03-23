Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], March 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Tuesday during his poll campaign here saw an ambulance and asked the crowds to make way for it to pass.

Nadda who had released the BJP manifesto in Assam this morning was holding a roadshow here and addressing the crowd when he notices the ambulance stuck on the road and struggling to make headway.

He asked the crowd and supporters to make way for the ambulance, which then passed through. The crowd applauded his gesture.

"We have decided to bring good governance in West Bengal, end 'gundaraj' and tolabaazi (extortion) and develop Bengal in a proper manner. We have to create a Sonar Bangla," he said during the roadshow.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

