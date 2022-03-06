New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday chaired a meeting with national general secretaries at the party headquarters in the national capital.

This comes on the eve of the last and seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which will see polling in Varanasi the Lok Sabha Assembly constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Eight Assembly seats in Varanasi will be in the focus in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with multiple seats witnessing close contests.

Out of eight Assembly seats, five are within the Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

The eight seats are Banaras City South, Banaras City North, Shivpur, Sewapuri, Cantonment, Ajgara, Pindra and Rohaniya.

The Varanasi district is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party and Congress.

A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 constituencies slated for Monday in nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar). (ANI)

