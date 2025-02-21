Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda attended the 'Kashi Tamil Sangam 3.0' programme on Friday here. The event, which brings together diverse cultural traditions, was organised to celebrate India's rich heritage and promote the message of unity in diversity.

JP Nadda first interacted with the participants of the Kashi Tamil Sangam, taking photos with them, before observing the vibrant paintings on display. He then garlanded the statue of Maharishi Agastya Muni, a revered figure in Tamil culture and spirituality.

After completing these programmes, he proceeded to Baba Kashi Vishwanath temple, where he performed darshan from Namo Ghat, further connecting with the spiritual significance of the city.

In his post on the social media platform X, JP Nadda shared his reflections on the event: "Today addressed the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0' programme organised in the city of Baba Vishwanath, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. India's great culture is divided into various parts but still everyone is included in one place. 'Kashi-Tamil Sangamam' is a strong symbol of the creation of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' by the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji."

He further wrote, "This event is a celebration of bringing our rich cultural heritage on one platform and exchanging it. 'Kashi-Tamil Sangamam', started with the aim of strengthening our tradition and heritage of thousands of years and binding the country in the thread of unity, gives a meaningful message of unity and integrity of the nation."

JP Nadda in his message expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this unique initiative, which continues to foster unity and enrich the cultural fabric of India.

Meanwhile, Nadda on Thursday thanked the Delhi government for its decision to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the first Cabinet meeting, saying that "Modi's guarantee means every guarantee will be fulfilled."

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Modi's guarantee means every guarantee will be fulfilled. I thanked the Delhi government for the decision to implement the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' in the first Cabinet meeting."

Nadda accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party government of depriving the people of Delhi of Ayushman Bharat Yojana for ten years due to its narrow politics. (ANI)

