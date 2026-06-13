India News | JP Nadda Offers Prayers at Jakhu Temple and Tara Devi Temple During Shimla Visit

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday offered prayers at Jakhu Hanuman Temple and Tara Devi Temple during the second day of his visit to Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to the state, spent the day interacting with residents, reviewing development initiatives undertaken by the Central government and participating in various public programmes in Shimla.

Also Read | IAF Plane Crash: AN-32 Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Landing at Jorhat Air Force Station In Assam, Killing 5 Personnel (Watch Videos).

During his visit to the Jakhu Temple, one of the most prominent religious landmarks in the hill town, Nadda paid obeisance to Lord Hanuman and sought blessings.

Speaking on the occasion, BP Sharma, priest of Jakhu Temple, said Nadda has maintained a close association with the shrine for many years and has been a frequent visitor whenever he comes to Shimla.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Temple Priest Murdered Inside Shrine Premises After Opposing Liquor Consumption by Miscreants; Police Launch Investigation.

"JP Nadda has been visiting Jakhu Temple for a long time. Even years ago, when he served as a minister, he regularly came here, interacted with devotees and offered prayers. He shares a strong bond with this temple," Sharma said.

The priest noted that Jakhu Temple attracts thousands of devotees and tourists every year. While many visitors come to Shimla during the summer season to escape the heat in the plains, a large number specifically visit the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Jakhu Temple, situated atop Jakhu Hill overlooking Shimla, is one of the most visited religious destinations in Himachal Pradesh and is known for its towering Hanuman statue and spiritual significance.

Following his visit to Jakhu, Nadda also paid obeisance at the revered Tara Devi Temple on the outskirts of Shimla.

The Union Minister's visit comes as part of a series of engagements in Himachal Pradesh, where he has been reviewing Central government projects, meeting party workers and interacting with members of the public. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)