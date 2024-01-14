New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Contributing towards the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, BJP National President JP Nadda participated in a cleanliness drive at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi on Sunday.

Nadda asserted that, from January 14 2024, uptill January 22 (Pran Prathistha ceremony) the BJP will hold a cleanliness drive at all the religious places. On January 22, everyone will lighten Diyas outside their homes and grant prayers to Lord Ram"

"I am delighted to be a part of this event," he said.

JP Nadda also joined people singing 'bhajan' at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also actively took part in a cleanliness drive in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also held a cleanliness drive at Balkeshwar Hanuman Temple as part of the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan'.

Speaking to media he said, "... One of the leading figures in the Ram temple agitation, Paramhans Ramchandra Das Maharaj would often come and stay here to lobby for the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple case hearing. On 30 December, PM Modi called for 'Swachh Mohalla. Swachh Gram. Ayodhya Dham. Jai Shri Ram' campaign from Ayodhya. PM Modi kickstarted this campaign himself from Panchvati, where Lord Ram stayed the longest during his years in exile..."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' at Maharashtra's Kalaram Temple on Friday and asked the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (ANI)

