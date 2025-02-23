Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, accompanied by his family, participated in the spiritual festivities of the Maha Kumbh by taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Saturday, embracing the spiritual essence of Kumbh Mela.

Before the holy bath, Nadda was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Cabinet Ministers Swatantra Dev Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi,' and spiritual leader Satuwa Baba.

Also Read | What Is Norovirus? Know All About Contagious Virus That Reportedly Has Passengers 'Dropping Like Flies' on P&O Cruise Ship.

The Nadda family also offered a sacred 'chunari' to Maa Ganga, praying for the welfare of all. JP Nadda arrived in Prayagraj on Saturday with his family, where he was warmly welcomed by CM Yogi Adityanath at the Triveni Sankul in MahaKumbh Nagar. From there, the leaders proceeded via a floating jetty from Arail Ghat to the sacred Sangam.

Amid the serene waters, the BJP National President, alongside CM Yogi and his family, fed the Siberian migratory birds--a symbolic gesture of peace and harmony. Following this, he first took a collective holy dip with BJP leaders before performing rituals and immersing himself in the sacred waters with his wife and family members.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 60 Crore Pilgrims Visit Prayagraj To Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Making It Largest Kumbh Mela in Country's History.

As the leaders participated in the sacred bath, a massive crowd of devotees present at the Sangam chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Gange" in their honour. After the ritualistic dip, Nadda, CM Yogi, and other BJP leaders performed a special puja dedicated to Maa Ganga, seeking blessings for the prosperity and well-being of the people.

The delegation then proceeded to the revered Bade Hanuman Mandir, where they offered prayers to the deity. Continuing their spiritual journey, they also visited and worshipped the sacred Akshayavat tree, a significant pilgrimage site believed to grant eternal blessings.

Meanwhile, Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh on Saturday.

Ishant took to Instagram and shared pictures from his sacred dip at Maha Kumbh. "Took a sacred dip at Mahakumbh, felt divine energy and inner peace. An experience that touched the soul and calmed the heart. #Mahakumbh #HarHarMahadev," he captioned the post.

The Mahakumbh Mela which started on January 13 will continue till February 26 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)