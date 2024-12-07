New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, will officially launch the ambitious 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign in Panchkula district of Haryana on Saturday.

According to an official release, this campaign aims to accelerate the fight against TB by improving case detection, reducing diagnostic delays, and enhancing treatment outcomes, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Spanning 347 districts across 33 states and union territories, the campaign represents a critical component of India's strategy to eliminate TB and build a TB-free nation.

The 100-Day campaign is a part of the broader framework of the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) under the aegis of the National Health Mission (NHM), which is aligned with the National Strategic Plan (NSP) for TB Elimination 2017-2025.

The NSP focuses on reducing TB incidence, enhancing diagnostic and treatment capabilities, and addressing the socio-economic impact of the disease.

This ambitious initiative reflects the vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2018 End TB Summit, where he pledged to achieve a TB-free India by 2025.

Significant progress has been made under NTEP to reduce TB in India. The TB incidence rate decreased by 17.7 per cent, from 237 per 100,000 in 2015 to 195 per 100,000 in 2023.

Similarly, TB-related deaths have declined by 21.4 per cent, from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh population in 2023.

Post-COVID-19, India has intensified its efforts to eliminate TB through NTEP, which continues to be aligned with the NSP.

In 2023, key achievements included conducting around 1.89 crore sputum smear tests and 68.3 lakh nucleic acid amplification tests, reflecting a commitment to expanding diagnostic access across healthcare levels.

In line with evolving medical research, NTEP introduced comprehensive care packages and decentralized TB services, which now include broader access to shorter oral regimens for drug-resistant TB (DR-TB) patients.

The program emphasizes minimizing treatment delays and improving the quality of care, with particular attention to addressing co-existing health conditions like malnutrition, diabetes, HIV, and substance abuse through a differentiated care approach and encouraging early diagnosis.

Preventive measures also remain central to the NTEP's strategy, with a significant expansion in access to TB preventive treatment (TPT). This has led to an increase in the number of beneficiaries receiving TPT, including those on the shorter regimen, to approximately 15 lakh.

Recognizing the interplay between TB and other health conditions, the NTEP has launched initiatives to address issues like malnutrition, diabetes, HIV, and substance abuse.

By collaborating with various ministries and departments, these efforts aim to provide more holistic support to TB patients, ultimately improving their treatment outcomes.

A major focus of the 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign will be the strengthening of diagnostics and treatment services, particularly for the most vulnerable groups.

These include people living in remote and underserved areas, marginalized communities, and individuals with co-morbidities such as diabetes, HIV, and malnutrition.

The campaign will target high-burden areas with specialized strategies designed to improve access to advanced diagnostics and reduce the delay in treatment initiation.

The campaign will leverage existing health infrastructure, including the extensive network of Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, which have been instrumental in bringing TB services to the grassroots level.

In addition, screening efforts will focus on high-risk groups and specialized care packages will be rolled out for individuals facing additional health challenges.

The initiative will also expand nutritional support through the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, which provides financial aid to TB patients for better nutrition.

Additionally, the government has integrated the social support initiative Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (PMTBMBA) to ensure that household contacts of TB patients receive comprehensive care and support. (ANI)

