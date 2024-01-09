New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda will be on a three-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh starting on January 10.

As per a party source in the North East, "JP Nadda is to visit Assam and Arunchal Pradesh in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election this year."

He will attend the state executive meeting and core committee meeting of the Assam BJP tomorrow, January 10 and the state executive meeting and core committee meeting of Arunachal Pradesh BJP on January 11. He will also review the ongoing preparations for the Ram Temple Prana Pratishtha on January 22.

The party source further said, "Both the North East states are doing an akshit distribution programme for Ram Mandir, alongside other Central Government scheme programmes that are going on. Nadda can participate in the campaign and take a review meeting for Lok Sabha election preparations."

Assam and Arunchal Chief Ministers will accompany him and other state leaders will join the meeting. Nadda's visit to the state is being considered important for the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct 11 massive outreach programmes in 70 days, which will be completed before March 15. The party is also seeking to expand its footprint, especially in states where it is relatively weak.

BJP and other political parties are gearing up for Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April and May this year. The assembly polls in November last year have boosted the morale of the BJP to get a third successive term in office. (ANI)

