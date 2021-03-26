Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will address public meetings in Tamil Nadu on Friday to boost the prospects of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Nadda will kick off the day at a public meeting at the Sabha Sthals in Tittakudi and Budalur, Thiruvaiyar. Later, he will conduct a roadshow at Harbour.

He will also visit Kerala where Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on April 6. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with Kerala's BJP leaders in Kannur.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

