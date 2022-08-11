New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tripura from August 27 to make a strategy for the 2023 assembly elections.

Nadda will reach Agartala on August 27.

As per the sources, Nadda will hold a meeting with the party officials to decide the strategy regarding assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held next year and will discuss the election strategy.

During his two-day visit, he can also hold a meeting of the party's office bearers and the core committee. The BJP President may address a rally in Agartala.

Recently, Chief Minister Manik Saha met Nadda in New Delhi, during which the Chief Minister briefed him about the current political scenario and organizational activities of the state.

Earlier, Nadda has cancelled the state tour twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on July 8, the Chief Minister took the oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Tripura Assembly Constituency.

The Chief Minister contested the Assembly bypoll from the Town Bardowali constituency and won the polls by a margin of 6,104 votes.

After resigning as a Rajya Sabha MP, he won the MLA seat from 8-no Town Bordowali Assembly Constituency on June 23, 2022.

He is presently serving as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura.

In a sudden turn of events, Saha was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura on May 15 after the BJP decided on a leadership change in the state a year ahead of the Assembly elections by replacing Biplab Kumar Deb with Saha as the Chief Minister.

Tripura unit of the BJP leaders was surprised with the choice of Manik Saha as chief minister as he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the lone seat barely two months ago.

The 69-year-old was elected to the Rajya Sabha on April 3 in the biennial election to the Upper House.

Bharatiya Janata Party is currently the single largest party in the Rajya Sabha.

Saha is also the chief of the party in the state. Saha joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. He was made state party chief in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March this year.

The polls in the state are likely to be held in March next year. (ANI)

