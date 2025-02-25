By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): A meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Tuesday saw intense questioning from MPs across political parties, who raised concerns over the "feasibility, fairness, and constitutional validity" of the "One Nation, One Election" proposal.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Strangulates Wife to Death Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Nand Nagri, Surrenders Before Police.

According to sources, many leaders questioned the "affordability and practicality" of holding simultaneous elections across the country. Some MPs alleged that the move was designed to benefit the ruling party rather than strengthen democratic processes.

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, former Chairperson of the Law Commission and Judicial Member of Lokpal, who was present during the session, faced pointed questions from multiple MPs. They sought clarity on whether the proposed legislation would favour the ruling party and undermine the electoral process.

Also Read | Congress' Shashi Tharoor Shares Photo With Union Minister and BJP Leader Piyush Goyal, Sparks New Speculation.

In response, Justice Awasthi defended the bill, stating that it aimed to bring electoral stability, though concerns about potential bias persisted.

According to the sources, a member of the Trinamool Congress expressed serious apprehensions about the independence of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Their questions stemmed from recent controversies surrounding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner.

An ally of the ruling BJP also sought clarity on government accountability in a system where elections are held only once in five years. The concern was whether policies introduced at the beginning of a term could be corrected mid-way if needed.

The opposition argued that frequent elections allow voters to voice their concerns more regularly, ensuring governments remain accountable throughout their tenure.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reportedly questioned the logistical challenges of conducting simultaneous elections.

As per the sources, she specifically raised concerns about the availability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), asking how India would procure and manage the large number of machines required for such a massive electoral exercise.

According to sources, former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit shared his views during the meeting, offering a legal perspective on the bill.

Justice Lalit acknowledged the theoretical merits of the "One Nation, One Election" concept but warned of serious practical and constitutional hurdles in its implementation.

He advised that such a major reform should not be rushed and, instead, be introduced in a phased manner to prevent unintended disruptions.

Sources said that one of his key recommendations was to modify Section 82A of the bill, suggesting changing in wording from "may" to "shall".

Despite expressing support for the overall idea as a citizen, Justice Lalit cautioned that the bill, in its current form, could be legally challenged in judicial scrutiny.

After the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on 'One Nation, One Election', Committee Chairman PP Chaudhary said that the members showed a positive attitude and all are working as a team.

"It was a good meeting. All members had a positive attitude. First, Justice Awasthi gave a presentation, followed by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit. All Members appreciated their presentations, and their questions were responded to," Chaudhary said after the meeting at Parliament House Annexe.

He further thanked the committee members for displaying a positive attitude.

"I thank all members of the committee for their positive attitude and for asking questions in the national interest. Doubts were cleared...We are working as a team," Chaudhary added.

The Constitution Amendment Bill on One Nation, One Election, currently under review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The government argues that synchronising electoral timelines will help address logistical challenges, reduce costs, and minimise disruptions caused by frequent elections.

The Union Cabinet accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee Report on Simultaneous Elections on September 18, 2024. The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the 'One Nation One Election' bill was held on January 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)