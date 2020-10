New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) is the first and only Indian manufacturer to develop 60E1 1175 Heat Treated(HT) Rails suitable for High speed and High Axle Load applications. These Rails are primarily used by the Metro Rail Corporations, High-Speed Corridors and Bullet Trains.

According to an official release, Indian Railways have projected a requirement of 1.8 Lac MT per annum of this high-grade 60E1 1175 Heat Treated (HT) Rails. Indian Railways has embarked upon upgrading the Indian Railway Track system to carry 25MT axle load and up to 200 km/hour speed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate OPD of SSCI in Lucknow, India’s Biggest Cancer Institute.

"Before this development, all speciality rails were imported in the country, JSPL is committed for manufacturing of speciality rails to fulfill requirements of Indian Railways and metro rail corporations hence making India AtmNirbhar in procuring rails locally for different applications. These rails will be used in the dedicated freight corridor, high axel load application including bullet trains," said V R Sharma, Managing Director of Jindal Steel and Power Limited in a statement.

Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) has approved the newly developed 60E1 1175 Heat Treated (HT) Rails of Jindal Steel and Power Limited.

Also Read | iQOO U1x With Snapdragon 662 SoC to Be Launched on October 21, 2020: Report.

According to JSPL, 60E1 1175 Heat Treated (HT) Rails is a superior grade to 1080 HH and will be used by Indian Railways for heavier loads and high-speed application.

Based on inspection and testing conducted by the RDSO team, Railway Board/RDSO had earlier accorded approval for JSPL manufactured 60E1 1080 HH Rails. These Rails are primarily used by the Metro Rail Corporations, High-Speed Corridors and Bullet Trains. These rails are equivalent to European R350HT grade with regards to Rail profile and chemistry but follow more stringent Quality tests.

JSPL's Gr. 880 Rails has also been approved by Railway Board/RDSO as a "Regular Supplier" to Indian Railways.

Apart from 880 Grade main track rails, JSPL has also started supplying 1080 grade Head Hardened rails to several metro Rails projects in India which includes Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the construction of the Kolkata Metro Rail Project and Pune Metro. JSPL has developed Special rails, Asymmetric Rails, R260, and 1175HT grades for heavy load carrying wagon units of 75 tones/wagon.

V R Sharma stated that JSPL's manufacturing capacity for 60E1 1175 HT Rails has been assessed as 3.24 Lac MT per annum by Railway Board/RDSO, which is more than enough to meet the full annual demand of Indian Railways, Metro Rail Corporations, High-Speed Corridors.

"JSPL is also exporting rails to adjoining countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the company is supplying rails to the African continent as well. JSPL is also supplying speciality rail blooms for special rails to France for European railways. With this development, JSPL positioned itself as a world-class rail manufacturer which is a great achievement by an Indian company," he further added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)