New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): A large number of supporters gathered outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday to greet and congratulate her ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Om Prakash Garg, one of the well-wishers, said, "...We had very old ties with her...I am hopeful that Rekha will shoulder her responsibilities very well. She is very active, and I hope she will fulfil PM Modi's vision."

Another supporter, Yogesh, added, "We came here last evening too to congratulate her...She has been hardworking since the beginning. She has served people with dedication...We are so proud that she has become the Chief Minister. We expect there to be a great transformation in Delhi."

Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as Chief Minister at a ceremony in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today. The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government will take place at 12:15 pm.

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. Rekha Gupta will succeed Atishi.

Speaking to ANI, CM designate Rekha Gupta said, "It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee."

CM-designate Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta said, "We never thought that she (Rekha Gupta) would become the Chief Minister of Delhi. It seems like a miracle... It is a matter of happiness for us that the party has given us so much respect."

Elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

The other ministers who will take the oath as ministers in the swearing-in ceremony are Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers and NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Ministers will attend the ceremony.

The preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta and her new cabinet ministers are in full swing. The NSG (National Security Guard) commandos, Delhi Police personnel, and RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel are deployed on security at Ramlila Maidan.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. With assembly election results declared on February 8, oppositon parties have slammed BJP over the "delay" in the formation of the new government. (ANI)

