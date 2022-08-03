New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) An advocate was on Wednesday appointed as a judge of the Telangana High Court, the law ministry said.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry, Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy has been appointed as a judge of the High Court of Telangana with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

The Telangana High Court has a sanctioned strength of 42 judges but is functioning with 27. PTI NAB

