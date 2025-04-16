Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Amid ongoing investigations into the Sambhal violence, Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq on Wednesday responded to the judicial inquiry commission's summons, stating it is his "duty to go and answer them."

Expressing faith in the legal process, Barq said, "The judicial commission has called me, and it is my duty to go and answer them. I am hopeful that justice will be served."

Speaking on the Murshidabad violence om West Bengal, the Samajwadi Party MP said that he never believes in violence.

"I never believe in violence. I want the rule of law to prevail in this country. Everyone should abide by the Constitution. Even when the issue in Sambhal arose, we approached the judiciary, and in the Waqf matter too, we went to the Supreme Court," Zia ur Rehman Barq said.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq had earlier appeared before the Special Investigation Team on April 8 in connection with the Sambhal violence case.

The SP MP spoke to ANI and said that he was given a notice under the BNSS 35(3) and stated that he has "faith" in the judicial system.

"I was given a BNSS notice under 35(3). I have faith in the judicial system. I reached out to cooperate in every manner... I have answered all their questions...", Zia ur Rahman Barq said.

On 24 November 2024, violence erupted during a court-ordered Archaeological Survey of India survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Following that, the UP government constituted a three-tier judicial inquiry commission to investigate the Sambhal violence.

The commission is chaired by retired judge Devendra Arora, former DGP AK Jain and former IAS Amit Mohan Prasad.

Former DGP Uttar Pradesh AK Jain said they would prepare a report on precautionary measures to avoid similar situations in the future.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi arrived in Lucknow on April 11 to appear before the Judicial Inquiry Commission and to present evidence related to Sambhal violence, which took place in November 2024, before the commission. (ANI)

