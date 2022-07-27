New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A judicial officer was Wednesday appointed as an additional judge in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the Law Ministry said.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry said Rajesh Sekhri has been appointed as an additional judge in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for a period of two years, with effect from the date he assumes charge.

He was so far serving as a judicial officer.

