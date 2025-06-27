Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Junior doctors in Telangana have announced a strike on June 30, demanding the state government address long-pending stipend payments and critical infrastructure deficiencies in medical colleges.

Dr Ajay from Gandhi Medical College told ANI, "We, the junior doctors of Telangana, are going on strike on the 30th of this month, demanding that the Telangana State government clear our pending stipends. The government has promised that stipends will be credited on the 10th of every month, but there has been a delay. We have also demanded a stipend hike since January, which has not been cleared. Additionally, our medical colleges face infrastructure and faculty deficiencies."

He alleged that despite repeated assurances, the government has failed to act on the long-standing demands of doctors in government medical institutions.

The doctors also pointed out that faculty shortages and inadequate infrastructure plague all 34 medical colleges across the state, including private institutions, where stipend disbursement has also been irregular.

"Despite 34 medical colleges in Telangana, these issues persist. The government has made promises but failed to implement solutions to our problems in all government medical colleges. Private medical colleges also face issues with stipend payments, affecting the students. We have submitted representations to higher officials regarding our demands," Dr Ajay added.

The planned strike aims to push the government to fulfil its promises and resolve these pressing issues. The junior doctors have submitted representations to higher officials, seeking immediate attention to their demands. (ANI)

