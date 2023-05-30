Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) Justice Augustine George Masih was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to Masih at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.

Also Read | Delhi: Ancient Copper Wheel, Bone Needle, Kiln of Kushana Era Unearthed in Latest Excavation at Purana Qila Site.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, assembly speaker C P Joshi, state ministers, and chief secretary Usha Sharma, among others, were present at the ceremony.

The post of chief justice fell vacant after Justice Pankaj Mithal was appointed as the Supreme Court judge in February this year, after which Justice M M Srivastava was working as the acting chief justice of the high court.

Also Read | Benedict Cumberbatch's Former Chef Jack Bissell Breaks Into His House and Threatens Family.

Born on March 12, 1963 at Ropar in Punjab, Masih graduated in BSc (honours) and then did LLB (honours) from the Aligarh Muslim University.

He enrolled as an advocate on the rolls of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana Bar Council on June 6, 1987.

Masih held the posts of assistant advocate general, deputy advocate general, and additional advocate general in the office of Advocate General, Punjab.

He was sworn in as additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 10, 2008 and as a permanent judge on January 14, 2011.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)