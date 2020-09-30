Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday welcomed the special court's verdict acquitting all accused in the Babri masjid demolition case, saying "justice has been served".

"The BJP welcomes the judgement to acquit the accused party leaders such as L K Advani, Dr Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti among others in the demolition of controversial structure in Ayodhya. The justice has been served in this case.

Also Read | India’s Combined Index of Eight Core Industries is 117.6 For August; ‘Cumulative Growth During April to August Has Been -17.8%’, Says Ministry of Commerce And Industry.

"The act of demotion was out of suppressed anger of the people but the then government framed BJP leaders," he said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)