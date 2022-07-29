New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court on Friday.

The seniormost judge of the high court, Justice Shrivastava will assume office on August 2, following the retirement of Chief Justice Sambhaji Shiwaji Shinde on August 1, the law ministry said.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65, high court judges retire on attaining the age of 62 years.

Justice Shinde became the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court in June.

