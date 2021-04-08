Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) Justice (retd) Mehtab Singh Gill was on Wednesday administered the oath of office as the Punjab State Chief Vigilance Commissioner by Governor V P Singh Badnore, an official statement said.

Badnore also administered the oath to Amritpartap Singh Sekhon as the State Information Commissioner in a virtual ceremony held via videoconferencing from Punjab Raj Bhawan, it said.

Earlier, a three-member committee headed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had recommended the name of Justice Gill to head the Punjab State Vigilance Commission. The selection panel, comprising Speaker Rana KP Singh and Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, had approved the committee's recommendation.

Sekhon has served as the officer on special duty (OSD) to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, who also witnessed the swearing-in ceremony, when she was the Union minister of state for external affairs in the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

Sekhon had been serving as the OSD to CM Singh for the last four years.

Notably, the Punjab Assembly had last year passed a bill paving the way for setting up a vigilance commission in the state on the lines of the Central Vigilance Commission to curb corruption among public servants.

The Punjab State Vigilance Commission Bill, 2020, was piloted by Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)