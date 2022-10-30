Mansa (Punjab) [India], October 30 (ANI): The father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh on Sunday said that his son was murdered in broad daylight, but justice has not been served yet.

He stated that he has become tired of the delayed justice. If no action was taken for a month, he said he would leave the country, he further stated.

While addressing people in Mansa, the singer's father said, "My child was murdered in a planned way. Police want to show it as a gang war incident. I've sought time from DGP to hear about my problems. I'll wait for a month, if nothing happens, I'll withdraw my FIR and leave the country."

Singh added that the family did not get justice even five months after Moose Wala's murder.

He stated, "I have served the country, and am a retired soldier, I am constantly demanding justice, but till now, I have been harassed instead of getting justice, we have given all kinds of cooperation in the investigation. Today, due to the bad state of the country's administration, young people are constantly going abroad." While he said that his son was murdered in broad daylight, but justice has not been received yet.

He further stated, "I have sought time to meet the Director General of Police and will wait till November 25. After that, I will leave the country because we have become tired." He said that National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now harassing girls also.

"The government does not care that someone's son has died, they are only concerned about the election," he further stated.

"Sidhu Moose Wala had not harmed anyone, some people are defaming him," said Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur.

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and was declared brought dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moose Wala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, is also under investigation in this case. Police have issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol.

Moose Wala had fought an election from Mansa in the last assembly election on a Congress ticket, but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. (ANI)

