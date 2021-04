New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was on Tuesday appointed as the next chief justice of India.

According to a notification issued by the government, Justice Ramana would take over as the 48th CJI on April 24 after incumbent S A Bobde demits office a day before.

Justice Ramana would retire on August 26, 2022. PTI NAB

