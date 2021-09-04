By Suchitra Mohanty

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Highly praising and describing the works and steps taken by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, in his recent recommendations for appointment of nine judges, in one go, to the apex court, Justice B R Gavai said that Justice Ramana is like Sachin Tendulkar, breaking records one after another.

While attending a felicitation ceremony on Saturday, hosted by the Bar Council of India (BCI), in respect of Justice Ramana, Justice Gavai said, "Justice Ramana is like Sachin Tendulkar, breaking records one after another."

Justice Gavai said that Justice Ramana is a team leader, the true leader of the Indian judiciary. "Under his able leadership, a common man feels that a real judge is there in the Supreme Court. He has a real concern for the common man and the downtrodden," Justice Gavai said.

"He (Justice Ramana) treats all his brother judges as his real brother and he is a great human being also," Justice Gavai said.

Justice Vineet Saran, another Supreme Court judge, attending the felicitation ceremony, said that Justice Ramana "is a person of golden heart."

"In one go, nine judges recommendations for appointment of Supreme court judges is a great step, Justice Ramana has taken recently," Justice Saran said.

"68 judges recommendations, in one go, for appointment of various High Courts is also a great step taken by the CJI Ramana," Justice Saran said.

"You can see the kind of a person, Justice Ramana is, as he has turned a letter of a 10-year-old girl, to a PIL," Justice Saran said.

He said that recently a girl has written a letter to the CJI requesting to start a physical hearing, as all other forms, businesses, and schools had started, that's why the Courts should start physical hearing, to this, Justice Ramana turned this letter to a PIL.

Justice Ramana has also ensured that not only merit will be taken into consideration while making recommendations for the appointment of judges, but also made it clear that the entire geographical area of all the states is being looked at, Justice Gavai said in the felicitation ceremony.

Justice Gavai said this while praising the steps taken recently by Justice Ramana while making recommendations of appointment of nine judges in one go, to the Supreme Court and the very latest of recommendations of around 68 judges for various state High Courts. (ANI)

