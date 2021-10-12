Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI): Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was sworn as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Monday.
Governor Tamilisai Saoundararajan administered the oath of office to him at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attended the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. (ANI)
