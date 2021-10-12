Visuals from the Swearing-in-ceremony of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as Chief Justice of the High Court of Telangana at Raj Bhavan (File Photo)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI): Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was sworn as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Monday.

Governor Tamilisai Saoundararajan administered the oath of office to him at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attended the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. (ANI)

