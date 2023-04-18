New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Union Law and Justice Ministry on Tuesday notified the elevation of the senior most judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court.

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet, "As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President has appointed Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, senior-most puisne Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court as the acting Chief Justice of the same High Court w.e.f. 20.04.2023."

"I extend my best wishes to him," added Rijiju.Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan was born on January 9, 1964 in Tehsil Rohru.

He did his schooling at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, and was the School Captain.

He graduated with Honours from DAV College, Chandigarh and after that obtained a degree in Law from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

He enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh in 1989.

He started practice in the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and practised in all branches of law.

Prior to the elevation, he was Standing Counsel-cum- Legal Advisor to HP State Electricity Board Ltd. and before that was Standing Counsel-cum- Legal Advisor to HP State Civil Supplies Corporation.

He conducted cases of various departments including Boards, Corporations, Financial Institutions, Public and Private Companies, Educational Institutions and Cooperative Societies, etc.

He had also been actively associated with the Legal Aid Programmes.

He remained a member of various Lok Adalats and was appointed Amicus-Curiae by the High Court in many important cases relating to the violation of environmental laws by the hydel projects, ropeways, etc. ban on plastic and tobacco products, implementation of solid waste management projects and framing of road construction policy in Himachal Pradesh.

He was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and assumed the office on February 23, 2014, and took oath as Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on November 30, 2014. (ANI)

