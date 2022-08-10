New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Wednesday appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

A Law and Justice Ministry release said on Wednesday that President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as the next CJI.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will take over his new responsibility on August 27, 2022.

He was appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India in August 2014 from the Bar. Justice Lalit will become the second Chief Justice of India to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court from the Bar, after Justice SM Sikri, who served as the 13th CJI in 1971.

Justice Lalit has served as a Member of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee for two terms.

An official release said that Justice UU Lalit has to his credit several landmark judgments.

Born on November 9, 1957 ,at Solapur, Maharashtra, Justice Lalit was enrolled as an Advocate by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in June 1983. He practised in the High Court of Bombay till December 1985 before shifting his practice to Delhi in January 1986.

He worked in the chambers of Soli J. Sorabjee from October 1986 till 1992 and was on the panel of lawyers for the Union of India during the period Soli J. Sorabjee was Attorney General for India.

From 1992 till 2002, he practised as Advocate on Record and was designated as Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court in April 2004. He was also appointed Amicus Curiae in many important issues, including forest matters, vehicular pollution and pollution of Yamuna. He was appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for CBI under the orders of the Supreme Court to conduct the trial in all 2G matters.

CJI NV Ramana had last week recommended to the Government the name of Justice UU Lalit as his successor. The Secretariat of the CJI had received a communication from Law Ministry on August 3 requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor. (ANI)

