New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): A juvenile has been caught in connection with the vandalism of 73 glass windows of AC coaches of Train Number 12561 Swatantrata Senani Express (Jaynagar-New Delhi) at Madhubani Railway Station in Bihar, the Ministry of Railways said in a release on Thursday.

According to the release, after an enquiry by the special team, information was gathered from sources and through technical evidence resulting in the identification and arrest of a juvenile.

Some unruly passengers damaged 73 glass windows of AC Coaches of Train Number 12561 Swatantrata Senani Express (Ex. Jaynagar- New Delhi) at Madhubani Railway Station.

This created panic and chaos amongst the railway passengers. Miscreants took advantage of the fact that there was no RPF or GRP post at Madhubani. After committing the act of causing damage to Railways property, the miscreants fled.

In response to this act of vandalism, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), East Central Railway took swift action by registering a case under Sections 145(b), 146, 153 & 174(a) of the Railways Act vide Crime No. 168/2025 at RPF Post/Darbhanga. A special team of RPF was constituted to identify the culprits and to bring them to justice.

He has confessed his involvement in the incident and expressed remorse.

The enquiry into the case is actively under progress to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in other similar incidents of vandalism. RPF is committed to take strict action against the miscreants indulging in acts of destruction and damage to railway property.

Railway property is a national asset, and any act of damaging railway property is illegal. RPF has made necessary security in coordination with the State Government and GRP authorities to ensure the safety and security of passengers and protect railway infrastructure.

While ensuring security to the Passengers with utmost commitment, the RPF is also committed to taking strict action against those involved in such unlawful activities. We urge the public to refrain from engaging in unlawful activities and acts which jeopardize public safety.

Section 153 of the Railways Act, 1989 states that anyone who endangers the safety of a person traveling on a railway can be punished with up to five years in prison.

This includes obstructing or attempting to obstruct railway rolling stock. Section 174 (a) of the Railways Act, 1989 covers the offense of obstructing a train or other rolling stock. The penalty for an offense under Section 174 (a) is imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to two thousand rupees, or both, added the release. (ANI)

