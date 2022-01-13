Vadodra (Gujarat) [India], January 13 (ANI):A minor boy was detained by police for allegedly raping a minor girl in a bus parked on VIP Road in the Harni area of Vadodara on January 2, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vadodara Police Bharat Rathod.

The two accomplices of the accused are still absconding, said the police.

A case was registered by the police on Wednesday, the police added.

"A minor girl was raped in a bus parked on VIP Road in the Harni area of Vadodara on January 2. The FIR was registered yesterday and the police caught the accused, also a minor, but his other two accomplices are still absconding," the ACP told ANI. (ANI)

