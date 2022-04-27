New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has granted bail to a minor detained in the case connected with the Jahangirpuri violence on Hanuman Jayanti. The minor was booked by the Delhi Police in the matter related to unlawful assembly and rioting, causing hurt including other sections.

Principal Magistrate of JJB-I Bhavna Kalia granted bail to the child in conflict with the law (CCL) subject to furnishing a bail bond in the sum of Rs. 5000.

Considering the welfare of CCL, he can be released on bail at this stage and his guardian is directed to ensure that he is properly taken care of, JJB order of April 26 read. The mother of the child undertook before the Board to ensure the safety and security, if he is released on bail.

The Board has directed family counseling once in a month by counselor attached to OHB-II, for the next three months and a report be filed. The matter has been listed on 2 May 2022 for further hearing.

The Counsel for CCL argued that he was in protective custody since April 18, 2022. He also stated that the CCL has been falsely implicated in this case and there is none in the family to take care of the mother of CCL as his father and two brothers are also in custody.

On the other hand, Additional Public Prosecutor opposed the bail saying there are serious allegations against the CCL. He should not be granted bail in view of the evidence and circumstances of the case.

This case pertains to rioting and violence between two groups during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on 16 April 2022. Police station Jahagirpuri registered a case in this matter. The investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. (ANI)

