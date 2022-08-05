New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State in the Ministry Gen (retd) VK Singh on Friday inaugurated direct flights between Lucknow and Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa by Air Asia today.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the guest of honour present at Lucknow Airport.

Speaking at the launch of new flight routes, Scindia said it is a historic event that an airline has connected a city with 8 connecting flights to 5 cities in India.

"I would like to congratulate and thank Air Asia and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for this achievement. Lucknow is now connected to Delhi with three flights, Bengaluru with two flights, Mumbai with one flight, Kolkata with one flight and Goa with one flight in a day."

The flight between Lucknow and Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa will commence on Friday and that between Lucknow and Mumbai and Kolkata will commence on September 1, 2022.

Commenting on the work done by his ministry for promoting civil aviation in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Minister said that under the UDAN scheme, the government has allotted 63 new routes to the state of Uttar Pradesh.

"In future, we will increase it to 108 so that civil aviation can reach every corner of Uttar Pradesh. We have also marked 18 airports in Uttar Pradesh under UDAN scheme which will require an investment of Rs 1,121 crore for infrastructure development. Uttar Pradesh will have 5 international airports which itself is a landmark in the country. It is a dream of the Prime Minister to make Uttar Pradesh a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat and to achieve this, we are constructing airports at Chitrakoot, Muradabad, Aligarh, Azamgarh and Shravasti apart from Jewar and Ayodhya."

Air Asia (India) Private Limited is a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited and commenced its operations in India in June 2014. It flies over 50 direct and 100 connecting routes across India at 18 destinations.

These new connections will further strengthen connectivity between Lucknow and key cities in the country will facilitate enhanced connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce in the region.

An official release said it will also offer "an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience to people residing in Lucknow". (ANI)

