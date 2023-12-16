New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, urged stakeholders in the steel sector to enhance the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in their respective steel plants.

Scindia was addressing the Chintan Shivir organised by the Ministry of Steel at Vigyan Bhawan.

The Minister reiterated that the purpose of Chintan Shivir is to understand our responsibility towards the evolving economic order and deepen our intellectual and knowledge base, which can be applied across the developmental spectrum of the country.

Besides the periodic Chintan Shivir, the Ministry must also endeavour to create a continuous learning ministry, thereby improving the comprehension of the wider environment for an improved contribution towards our developmental goals.

The Minister said that the whole concept of steelmaking will undergo transformation and the practises will need to be continuously updated. As the world looks at data-driven decision-making, the Indian steel industry needs to be at the forefront of implementing artificial intelligence technology and its applications, he added.

"We in the steel sector need to understand that it is our fiduciary responsibility to safeguard Mother Earth by embracing the concept of green steel and the latest technologies," he said.

Scindia encouraged the Indian steel fraternity to embrace the Prime Minister's mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform while traversing the long road of green transformation.

Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste, expressed his gratitude to the panellists who spoke during the sessions and said that the discussions and exchange of ideas on Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and Artificial Intelligence have improved our understanding of the subjects, thereby helping to improve our understanding of various issues impacting the steel sector.

He also emphasised that the use of artificial intelligence and automation can strengthen and improve the value chain, quality assurance and energy management in the steel sector.

Artificial intelligence experts from Tata Steel, IIT Kanpur, AMNS and SAIL also attended the event. (ANI)

