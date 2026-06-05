India News | K Annamalai Arrives at His Panaiyur Residence in Chennai, Receives Warm Welcome from Supporters

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday arrived at his residence in Panaiyur on Chennai's East Coast Road (ECR) in Chengalpattu district, where he received a warm welcome from supporters after returning from Delhi.

Annamalai, who recently announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and launched a new political movement titled "Idhu Namma Iyakkam" (This Is Our Movement), landed in Chennai to a grand reception at the airport before heading to his residence.

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Supporters gathered in large numbers at his Panaiyur residence to welcome him upon his arrival.

During the event, OMR Somu, who had resigned from the AIADMK, met Annamalai at his residence and joined his movement. In addition, Bhaskara "Boxer" Sundar, Joint Secretary of the Tiruporur North Union Youth Wing, also joined the movement in support of Annamalai.

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Earlier in the day, BJP President Nitin Nabin accepted Annamalai's resignation from the primary membership of the party.

In his resignation letter, Annamalai thanked the BJP leadership for the unwavering support over the years. He reasoned that different views on Tamil Nadu were behind his decision to step out of the party.

"I thank the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for your unwavering support for the causes and concerns I have consistently brought to their attention from time to time," he said.

"After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don't align regarding Tamil Nadu," he added.

Earlier, Annamalai said he had informed the party about his decision earlier but was asked to continue till the elections were over, adding that he completed his responsibilities before stepping down. Addressing the timeline of his decision, Annamalai clarified that his resignation was not a reactive or sudden move.

In a video, Annamalai said, "I had a difference in opinion. I had been expressing this to the BJP leaders for 18 months. I told the party on 4 December 2025 that I am going to resign and that they should not think that I've made the decision hurriedly. The party asked me to wait till the end of the elections and then leave. As a true cadre, I finished my election work till the end." (ANI)

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